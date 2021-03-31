Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to HN Reliance hospital for Covid-19 treatment after she complained of weakness.

Rashmi Thackeray had tested positive for coronavirus on 23 March and remained home quarantined since then.

CM Thackeray's wife was feeling weak. She was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and to get better care, according to a ANI report.

The Maharashtra CM and Rashmi Thackeray got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital on 11 March.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray had also tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 March.

Rashmi Thackeray is the editor of 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.

