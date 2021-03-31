Maharashtra CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital for Covid treatment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to HN Reliance hospital for Covid-19 treatment after she complained of weakness.

CM Thackeray's wife was feeling weak. She was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and to get better care, according to a ANI report.

The Maharashtra CM and Rashmi Thackeray got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital on 11 March.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray had also tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 March.

Rashmi Thackeray is the editor of 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.

