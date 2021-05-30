Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a virtual conference where he addressed the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

During the address, Uddhav said that even after decline in daily coronavirus cases, current numbers in Maharashtra near peak of previous wave. He added that coronavirus cases rising in some districts of Maharashtra.

He also announced that lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. "Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," said Uddhav.

Maharashtra government later in the evening today released a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown which has been extended for another 15 days.

Under the fresh set of guidelines, all essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

Uddhav, during the address, added, "Can't say when will coronavirus third wave come; we shouldn't let our guard down. "'Need to ensure that even if there is a 3rd wave of COVID-19, the economy should keep moving. We will look at tightening restrictions in some districts and giving relaxations in some."

Uddhav also added that Maharashtra's oxygen generation capacity was 12,500 MT, which was increased to 13,000 MT, but still, the daily requirement went up to 17,000 MT.

On the terms of Covid-19 vaccination in the state, Uddhav added that as states have taken responsibility for vaccinating people in age grp of 18-44 years, Maharashtra government will accelerate vaccination process once we receive vaccines.

"I recently spoke with Prime Minister, with regards to changes needed in the relief aid provided during natural calamities. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be given more assistance. I hope Centre will provide help in this regard," he said,

"Will keep vaccination on for 24 hrs once we receive vaccines and keep extending time for vaccination as we receive more vaccines," he added.

He also said that the state has made separate arrangements for vaccinating students wanting to go abroad.

"Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year's peak," Thackeray said.

The "Majha doctor" initiative of the state government will help reach out to family doctors to avoid overmedication and hospitalisation of asymptomatic cases, he said.

"There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover," he said.

"We also have another devil to deal with: black fungus. We have 3,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state. The coronavirus task force is keeping track," he said.

These announcements comes in the backdrop of the state witnessing a dip in novel coronavirus cases for the past few days amid the current strict Covid restrictions imposed across.

It comes just before the ongoing state-wide Covid-19 restrictions, which were to end by 1 June, was extended for another two weeks earlier this week.

On Friday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported a significant dip in its daily Covid-19 count with over 18,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

With today's numbers, the state's total Covid-19 tally has reached 5,731,815. Along with that, the state Maharashtra reported 402 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 94,844, the bulletin showed further.

The low caseload today has been witnessed after over 2 months. the state has last reported nearly 18,000 cases on 16 March with 17,864 new cases in the 24-hour period.

