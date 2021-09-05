Maharashtra CM says easing of Covid-19 lockdown will be on the basis of…

Claiming that Maharashtra is the only state which has upgraded its health infrastructure to tackle the pandemic, he said, "We are only falling short of oxygen production, which takes a little longer. At present, our daily oxygen production is around 1,200 to 1,300 metric tonne which is used for industrial as well as medical purposes. For the industrial purpose, oxygen is required in steel, glass and pharma sectors. We need 150 metric tonne daily for non-COVID-19 patients and 200 metric tonne for COVID-19 patients."