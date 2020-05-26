Maharashtra CM says Mumbai ready to fight monsoon blues

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the country's financial capital is ready to face the challenges that the southwest monsoon will bring in its wake.

The 400 km of nallas in the city have been surveyed by drones, those overflowing cleaned, about 77% of cleaning work of Mithi river has been completed, 324 water pumps are operational, and a system of pumping water at the rate of 6,000 liters per second has been put in place.

Following a pre-monsoon meeting with key ministers and divisional commissioners, Thackeray said large capacity pumps have been installed at Kurla and Sion to prevent water logging, and about 609 road works will be completed by 10 June, while 32 bridge repairs are underway.

Thackeray has asked the Indian Railways to plan trains from Maharashtra based on weather forecast to avoid disruptions.

"...Proper planning should be done for the release of water from Sangli-Kolhapur dam and coordination with the department regarding water from Almatti dam from now onwards so that Sangli-Kolhapur would not be affected by floods this year like last year," said Thackeray.

Thackeray has directed state agencies to coordinate and plan so that water-borne diseases, in the wake of monsoon rains, and covid-19 do not spread.

Mumbai receives an average 2,354 mm of rainfall during June to September, with July being the wettest month. While the rains and the consequent flooding are a recurrent problem in Mumbai during the monsoon, this time around the challenges are manifold as the city’s slums, usually located along creeks and in low-lying areas, are the hotspots for the the novel coronavirus disease.

According to KL Hosalikar, deputy director general, Indian Meteorological Department, who attended the meeting, Mumbai will begin getting pre-monsoon showers around 1 June.

"There will be normal rainfall in Marathwada and less than normal rainfall in Vidarbha. Maharashtra will have normal rains from 11 June, which will begin its return journey from 8 October after lingering longer than usual," said Hosalikar.

Last year, Maharashtra recorded 32% above-normal rains, he said.

The meeting, via video conference, was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, disaster management minister Vijay Vadettiwar, among others, along with officials of coast guard, Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The chief minister suggested that arrangements be made so that food grains and medicines can be provided in remote areas during the monsoon season.

Thackeray said a flood warning system has been developed for Mumbai. “It is timely to know how much rain falls at ward level and how much water level can rise. There are 140 rain gauge stations at present and Meghdoot is a mobile app for farmers and real time information can also be obtained on Umang mobile app," said Thackeray.

During the meeting, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that construction agencies in Mumbai have been asked to carry out pre-monsoon works.

“More than 1,000 permits were pending. After filling up the online application from them, work has been started for pre-monsoon safety at construction sites in Mumbai, as well as removal of debris," said Chahal.

According to coast guard officials, nine ships and eight aircraft have been kept on standby to deal with any potential disaster.

About 18 teams, with 47 personnel in each, of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.

The Indian Army has set up 39 companies. "The Central Commanding should be alerted in case of disaster so that actual planning can be done."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated