Maharashtra CM says Supreme Court decision on Maratha quota 'unfortunate'

The apex court has scrapped a decision taken by all parties in the state legislature, he said. The legal battle for Maratha quota will continue till there is "victory", Thackeray said. Earlier in the day, the SC termed the state law on Maratha quota as “unconstitutional" and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict. The judgement came on a batch of pleas challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the grant of reservation to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state.