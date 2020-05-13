Maharashtra CM seeks district-wise details to decide on easing lockdown

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, late on Tuesday, asked divisional commissioners and district collectors to prepare a roadmap for easing lockdown, while asking them to look at ways to boost the state's healthcare infrastructure.

“With the onset of rains, epidemics and other diseases, the corona crisis will have to be tackled with these diseases and private doctors in the districts, especially, should see to it that they start their services regularly," said Thackarey in a statement.

Maharashtra will need to focus on setting up well-equipped healthcare systems in every district of the state, the chief minister said.

“In the meantime, I had conducted review meetings of various districts and also felt the lack of health facilities. Health vacancies will also have to be filled," he added.

Thackeray said despite the easing of lockdown, most district borders would remain sealed and only intra-district activities will be allowed.

“Now a large number of labourers have started coming and going...every collector should see to it that strict restrictions are observed in the containment zones. The virus should not be spread outside such zones under any circumstances," said Thackarey.

Thackarey said the state machinery will have to be vigilant as reports forecast cases are likely to peak in May.

The chief minister also highlighted the need to allow businesses to resume in the state to help prevent the deepening of financial crisis. "So businesses have to start, but we have to be more careful in the areas where they are starting. In the green zones, we have started inter-district transport, but even there, one has to be careful."

He said the state would also record all crucial information about migrant workers since the Centre has allowed them inter-state movement. He suggested that the state industries department should take a stock of the number of migrant laborers in the state and how many of them have returned to their home state.

On resumption of train services, he said the state has sought information about passengers coming to Mumbai via Rajdhani Express.

Thackarey reiterated the need for constant vigil against the disease and cited Goa's example, "They went from house to house to check for symptoms."

Share Via