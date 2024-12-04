Maharashtra CM swearing-in: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremonay of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM on December 5.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will on Thursday take oath as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succeeding Eknath Shinde.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy CM. Outgoing CM and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde is also likely to take oath.

The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai at 5.30pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and top BJP leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Here is Mumbai Police's Traffic Advisory Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic advisory is suggested to avoid obstruction and inconvenience to the public and the order will remain in force from 12pm on December 5 till the end of the program.

“Since there are no parking facilities at Azad Maiden Ground, people are requested to use Public traffic arrangement (Specially Train/ Local Trains),” said Mumbai Police.

They have also requested people to plan their journey accordingly.

NO ENTRY (as & when required)

A. Mahapalika Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction). Both Bound.

Optional route: L. T Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination & vice versa.

B. Mahatma Gandhi Marg:- Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O. C. S. Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) Both Bounds.

Optional route: 1) L. T Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination & vice versa.

2) Traffic will be diverted to Maharishi Karve road - towards to desired destination.

C. Hajarimal Somani Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S Junction) to CSMT Junction.

Optional route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S Junction) - Hutatma chowk- Kalaghoda- K Dubhash Marg- Shahid Bhagatshing marg - towards to desired destination.

D. Meghdoot Bridge [Princess street bridge] [south bound]- From N S Road & costal road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Optional route:- Commuters Shall use N.S.Road.