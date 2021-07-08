Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked all the district collectors to map a plan ensuring that all industries would be able to function if and when the third wave of coronavirus strikes the state.

At a virtual meeting, the CM also instructed that district collectors should convene a meeting of the big industries in the districts and guide them in the preparations for a third wave.

"The industries that can arrange for workers to stay on their premises, should plan for it on time. Those industries which are not able to do so should find a place in the vicinity of the company and arrange for workers to stay by creating field residence. Entrepreneurs who can accommodate workers in their premises should plan it in time," CM said.

The meeting was also attended by state health minister Rajesh Tope, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, and others.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,558 new coronavirus cases and 147 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 61,22,893 and the toll to 1,23,857.

A total of 8,899 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 58,81,167 so far, leaving the state with 1,14,625 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 96.05% while the Covid-19 fatality rate is 2.02% and the positivity rate 14.2%.

Currently, 6,34,423 people are under home quarantine while 4,645 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Vaccination in Maharashtra

The state assembly recently passed a resolution asking the central government to provide at least 3 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month to the state.

According to the resolution, the state can administer a minimum of 10 lakh and a maximum of 15 lakh vaccinations daily.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra government is, on one hand, saying that they are not getting enough vaccine doses and on other hand, they are claiming that Maharashtra has vaccinated record number of people. They must remember that state government has not purchased even a single vial, whatever is being given till date is provided by Central government only."

"They should thank PM Modi ji for providing the maximum number of vaccines without any political bias. I am sure Centre will keep doing whatever is best in favour of Maharashtra."

