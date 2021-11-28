Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be chairing a COVID-19 review meeting today with all Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, news agency ANI reported. This comes amid the rising concerns regarding new Covid-19 variant Omicron, first identified in South Africa.

Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday, "We held a meeting today with some officials. As compared to previous months, the situation is good here. The situation in Pune is good, but restrictions may be imposed. But at a global level, a different variant (Omicron) is spreading fast in some countries. We are monitoring the situation. Tomorrow, again, a meeting with all district collectors and divisional commissioners is scheduled and will discuss over COVID-19 issue."

"To take steps to stop flight operations with South Africa etc, hopefully, a discussion will be held with the Prime Minister soon. Tomorrow, in the meeting, some steps will have to be taken (particularly related to the South Africa variant) to stop the spread from that area/of that variant here," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines as a precautionary measure.

Here are the new rules for travellers entering the state

-All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Government of India in this respect.

- All domestic travellers into the state shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

- Defaulters of Covid appropriate behaviour, if found inside a Taxi/bus or any 4 wheeler, will be fined ₹500 along with the driver/conductor.

- Owner transport agency in cases of buses shall be fined ₹1000.

Maharashtra was the worst-affected state both during the first and the second COVID wave.

(With inputs from agencies)

