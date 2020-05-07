Home > News > India > Maharashtra CM Thackeray to hold all-party meet on ways to contain covid-19
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: HT)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: HT)

Maharashtra CM Thackeray to hold all-party meet on ways to contain covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 12:17 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,233 new covid-19 cases, taking the total in the state to 16,758
  • With 34 deaths on Wednesday, the toll has touched 651. Till date, 3,094 patients have recovered

MUMBAI: Maharahstra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting with opposition leaders at 2pm to likely discuss ways to curb the spread of covid-19 in the state and also look at formulation of a lockdown exit plan, said sources aware of the development.

Maharashtra is the worst affected by the pandemic, with cases having risen steadily despite an over 40-day lockdown.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,233 new covid-19 cases, taking the total in the state to 16,758.

Mumbai, Pune, and Thane are the worst hit districts in the state. While Mumbai has reported nearly 10,000 cases so far, Pune has over 2,000, and Thane has about 1,404 infected.

With 34 deaths on Wednesday, the toll has touched 651, the state public health department said in a press statement. Till date, 3,094 patients have recovered.

Of 1,90,879 samples, 1,73,838 have tested negative and 16,758 positive for novel coronavirus infection until today.

As per central government guidelines, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in 1,048 active containment zones in the state currently.

Currently, 2,11,122 people are in home quarantine and 13,107 are in institutional quarantine, according to data from the state government.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

Coronavirus: Maharashtra records 1,233 new covid-19 cases, tally at 16,758

1 min read . 06 May 2020
Photo: ANI

Maharashtra: Doctors failing to report for covid duty will face legal action

2 min read . 06 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout