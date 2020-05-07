Maharashtra CM Thackeray to hold all-party meet on ways to contain covid-19

MUMBAI: Maharahstra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting with opposition leaders at 2pm to likely discuss ways to curb the spread of covid-19 in the state and also look at formulation of a lockdown exit plan, said sources aware of the development.

Maharashtra is the worst affected by the pandemic, with cases having risen steadily despite an over 40-day lockdown.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,233 new covid-19 cases, taking the total in the state to 16,758.

Mumbai, Pune, and Thane are the worst hit districts in the state. While Mumbai has reported nearly 10,000 cases so far, Pune has over 2,000, and Thane has about 1,404 infected.

With 34 deaths on Wednesday, the toll has touched 651, the state public health department said in a press statement. Till date, 3,094 patients have recovered.

Of 1,90,879 samples, 1,73,838 have tested negative and 16,758 positive for novel coronavirus infection until today.

As per central government guidelines, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in 1,048 active containment zones in the state currently.

Currently, 2,11,122 people are in home quarantine and 13,107 are in institutional quarantine, according to data from the state government.

