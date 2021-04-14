After announcing curfew-like restrictions on public movement for the next 15 days across the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of all district collectors on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

On Tuesday, CM Thackeray said he isn't imposing a complete lockdown in the state but announced that there will be a strict 'janta curfew', starting 8 pm from April 14. The janta curfew will remain in effect till 7am on 1 May.

In his address to people of the state via social media, CM Thackeray said, "There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," he said, as he appealed opposition parties and the civil society to help the government overcome the crisis.

The state government order said the emergency measures will be enforced throughout the state to "break the chain of transmission".

"All essential industries to function at full capacity. All establishments, public places will remain closed, except essentials. Public transport will continue to function only for essential workers and in emergency and for essential activities for general public," announced CM Thackeray.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh Covid-19 cases. This was the second occasion in the three days when the state reported over 60,000 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via