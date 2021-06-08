Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the state would require a total of 12 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to inoculate 6 crore people falling under the 18-44 age group twice. Apart from this, the CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new vaccine rule to centralise vaccine procurement by the states.

"We'd require 12 cr doses to inoculate 6 cr people twice, in 18-44 yrs group. We tried but couldn't do it as there wasn't an adequate and steady supply. Thankful to PM for centralising vaccine procurement. I hope everyone in India is vaccinated soon," Uddhav told reporters today.

To recall, PM Modi on Monday announced that his government will provide free jabs to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent.

Uddhav's comments come just moments after he met PM Modi to discuss several issues related to Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

"Discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed, GST compensation with the prime minister," Thackeray said.

He said the state government wants to move the car shed to Kanjur. The state and the Centre both claim the land as theirs.

Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of Maharashtra, said issues pertaining to GST compensation was also discussed in the meeting.

Thackeray said the issue of giving Marathi the status of classical language is also pending with the Centre.

He said the prime minister assured to look into these issues.

Earlier in the day, the PMO had tweeted, "Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."

