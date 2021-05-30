Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state tonight at 8:30 pm, announced the chief minister's office on Sunday.

The announcement comes just before the ongoing state-wide Covid-19 restrictions, which were to end by 1 June, was extended for another two weeks earlier this week. Updates on the changes in these coronavirus restrictions are expected to be addressed by Uddhav in the public conference tonight. You can watch the CM's speech here.

On Friday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended for the next two weeks. A fresh set of guidelines, however, will be issued on 1 June, Tope said.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, "As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days' extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on 1 June."

The Maharashtra health minister has also announced relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions in Pune for shops selling essential items, allowing them to operate on weekends for a certain period of time.

"Since the number of cases have come down in Pune, there was unanimity in a review meeting attended by elected representatives today that relaxation can be given on Saturday and Sunday to shops selling essential items," he said while speaking to reporters today.

It has been decided that all Covid-related restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts have more than a 10% positivity rate, the Maharashtra Health Minister said on Thursday.

"But in the areas where the situation has improved, certain guidelines (easing the curbs) can be issued," he added.

Asked if shops selling non-essential commodities will be allowed to open, he said all such decisions will be taken on 1 June.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,295 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 443 fatalities, taking the tally to 57,13,215 and the toll to 94,030, the state health department said.

At the same time, 31,964 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 53,39,838, the department said.

Maharashtra is now left with 2,76,573 active cases, it said.

Out of the 443 fatalities, 288 occurred in the last 48 hours and 155 during the last week.

Maharashtra also added another 389 deaths to the cumulative data with various civic bodies and districts updating the toll, which pushed the overall fatality count up by 832 in the state compared to Friday, the department said.

