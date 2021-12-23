Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting with the Covid-19 Task Force today at 10 pm via video conferencing, the Public Relations Room (Chief Minister's Secretariat) informed.

Meeting aims to address the rising numbers of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

The state health department of Maharashtra on Thursday evening announced that the state reported 1,179 new Covid-19 cases.

The state also logged 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In a worrying surge the state also added 23 more Omicron infected patients to the tally.

Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

‘Explosive ’, says Maha Govt on allowing unvaccinated people on public transport

Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that allowing unvaccinated people to mix with others by using public transport will endanger the lives of others, and invite "explosive transmission" of the coronavirus and its variants.

"The government of Maharashtra, as parens patriae (guardian of the state) cannot afford to take that risk," it said an affidavit submitted in the HC.

The decision to prohibit people, who were yet to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, from using public transport in the state had been taken to ensure those unvaccinated do not endanger the lives of others, it said.

"Allowing unvaccinated persons to mix with other people by using public transport will only endanger the lives of others, and will invite explosive transmission of the coronavirus and its subsequent variants," the government said in the affidavit filed through its chief secretary.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics