Expressing concern over a slow pace of anti-Covid inoculation drive, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that he will take up the issue of vaccine shortage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI .

He also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy and urged more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

When asked about his government's long-term plan to contain the pandemic, he said: “Let us first focus on the task at hand, that is to get more and more people vaccinated and boost the health infrastructure in the state."

“People are talking about booster doses. Let us first ensure that all people get both the doses," he added.

The Maharashtra CM said that there are people who haven't even received their first dose of the vaccine yet. “Even fully vaccinated should continue to wear face masks," said Thackeray.

The CM further spoke of taking “calculated risks" in allowing certain activities during the pandemic without causing economic hardships. “The impact of the pandemic’s third wave could be greatly reduced if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Thackeray was addressing an informal gathering of senior journalists at his official residence Varsha. He did not entertain any queries on politics.

PM review meeting with states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on 3 November with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.

The meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other states, and chief ministers of these states will also attend the meeting.

Vaccines provided to states

The Union government said on Sunday morning that nearly 112 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far.

More than 13 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

