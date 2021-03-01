Maharashtra CM Uddhav on lockdown: Don't want to impose it but 'majboori'

Mumbai: Expressing his disinterest in imposing the lockdown in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something."

"I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something," the Chief Minister said during a press conference in Mumbai.

Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown.

However, the Chief Minister assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days.

It reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed yesterday.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

Restrictions in Pune, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nagpur, Buldhana, Hingoli

Meanwhile, the district administration in Pune has extended the restrictions imposed earlier. District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

A curfew was imposed in the Yavatmal district on Friday. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday from 9 am on Monday. Essential services will continue to be offered.

Amravati district has also extended the lockdown by another week till 8 March, officials said on Saturday, while restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana.

The Hingoli local administration has imposed a curfew in the district from 1 to 7 March.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on February 21 that the following eight days would decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.





