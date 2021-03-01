OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra CM Uddhav on lockdown: Don't want to impose it but 'majboori'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav on lockdown: Don't want to impose it but 'majboori'

2 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 05:46 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something,' the Chief Minister said during a press conference in Mumbai.
  • On February 21 Uddhav Thackeray had said that the following eight days would decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state

Mumbai: Expressing his disinterest in imposing the lockdown in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something."

"I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something," the Chief Minister said during a press conference in Mumbai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters

Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and US to revive 2015 nuclear deal

3 min read . 05:31 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Amit Shah meets Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy in Chennai

1 min read . 05:26 AM IST
Deep linkages propel tech

Deep linkages propel tech

1 min read . 05:23 AM IST
IT Delhi associate professor Manan Suri, who was named in MIT’s list of the world’s top 35 innovators under 35

Making the shift from GPUs to ‘brainier’ computing in edge AI

4 min read . 05:21 AM IST

Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown.

However, the Chief Minister assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days.

It reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed yesterday.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Restrictions in Pune, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nagpur, Buldhana, Hingoli

Meanwhile, the district administration in Pune has extended the restrictions imposed earlier. District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

A curfew was imposed in the Yavatmal district on Friday. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday from 9 am on Monday. Essential services will continue to be offered.

Amravati district has also extended the lockdown by another week till 8 March, officials said on Saturday, while restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana.

The Hingoli local administration has imposed a curfew in the district from 1 to 7 March.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on February 21 that the following eight days would decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout