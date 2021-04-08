Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today," tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज कोविड-१९ लसीचा दुसरा डोस घेतला.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.#BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/UZ4iMafxHx — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) April 8, 2021

CM Thackeray took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 11 March.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered more than 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots till now.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new Covid-19 cases and 297 deaths on Wednesday-- the highest by any state in India. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.

