Home >News >India >Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

CM Uddhav Thackeray took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today.
1 min read . 01:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today,' tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray
  • CM Thackeray took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 11 March

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today," tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.

CM Thackeray took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 11 March.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered more than 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots till now.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new Covid-19 cases and 297 deaths on Wednesday-- the highest by any state in India. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.

