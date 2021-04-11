"There are only three states in the country that have received more than 1 crore doses, they are Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Maharashtra has used 95 lakhs doses till yesterday and 15.63 lakhs doses are still with them as per yesterday's report. The State is very well aware of this report and I spoke to chief secretary Sitaram Kunte (CS) as well in this regard," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}