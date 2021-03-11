OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives first Covid-19 vaccine shot

As Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received the first anti-Covid jab.

This comes even as the state continues to be the biggest contributor to daily infection count.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bharat Biotech, the co-maker of Covaxin, the second vaccine in India, has submitted interim efficacy data for full emergency use authorization.

Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, any person above the age of 60 in the state with an annual income not more than ₹46,080 in rural areas and ₹56,460 in urban areas is eligible for old-age pension.

Over 2000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
The ministry has concluded that Ravinder is the key person in orchestrating this racket of creating fake firms on forged documents

DGGI arrests Delhi man for input tax credit fraud of over 43 crore

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees spike in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra's Nagpur imposes 7-day complete lockdown, essential services to continue. Details here

2 min read . 01:10 PM IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.

In view of this, the Shiv Sena had on Wednesday warned of stringent restrictions if the cases continue to rise in an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana".

"Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing and Maharashtra’s contribution is major, which is a cause of concern... People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable," the editorial said.

Lockdown in Nagpur

Following the warning, the Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed a weeklong lockdown in the state's Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March.

TRENDING STORIESSee All




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout