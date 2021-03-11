As Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra , state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received the first anti-Covid jab.

This comes even as the state continues to be the biggest contributor to daily infection count.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.

In view of this, the Shiv Sena had on Wednesday warned of stringent restrictions if the cases continue to rise in an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana".

"Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing and Maharashtra’s contribution is major, which is a cause of concern... People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable," the editorial said.

Lockdown in Nagpur

Following the warning, the Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed a weeklong lockdown in the state's Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via