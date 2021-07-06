Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with old ally BJP.

At a press conference, after the two-day monsoon assembly session, when asked about the rumours of a possibility of Shiv Sena teaming up with the BJP, Thackeray said, "Right now, at this moment too, I am sitting with Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party), will they allow me? I am not going anywhere."

Mentioning the 30-year political history with BJP, Thackeray said, "When nothing had happened with BJP in 30 years, there is no possibility now."

Amid the speculations in the political circle of Maharashtra, the CM's comments are being seen as a full stop to all speculation of any possible alliance with BJP in the near future.

A day earlier, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had compared his party's equation with former coalition partner BJP with the relationship between actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who recently announced their separation. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP and Shiv Sena are "not enemies".

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties. Asked about Fadnavis' comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had said, "Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100 per cent true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form a government."

Maharashtra assembly wound up its two day monsoon session today. The next session is scheduled for December 7 in Nagpur.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

