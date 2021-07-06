At a press conference, after the two-day monsoon assembly session, when asked about the rumours of a possibility of Shiv Sena teaming up with the BJP, Thackeray said, "Right now, at this moment too, I am sitting with Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party), will they allow me? I am not going anywhere."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}