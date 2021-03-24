Mumbai: After Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, his mother and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray too has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI reported.

The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital on March 11.

"Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister," said an official.

Aaditya Thackeray, the state tourism minister, had disclosed two days ago that he had tested positive for the viral infection.

On Tuesday, the state reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

