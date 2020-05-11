Home > News > India > Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to become MLC unopposed
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to become MLC unopposed

1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 12:01 AM IST ANI

Elections to the nine Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate, Raj Kishor Modi, for polls to the state Legislative Council which is scheduled on May 21.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will become the Member of Legislative Council unopposed.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajesh Rathod was named as the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

Elections to the nine Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, the poll panel granted permission for holding elections and said that necessary guidelines s to be ensured for safety against the contagion during the elections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

