Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address people of state today evening

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address people of state today evening1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray will also hold a meeting today with the state officials over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today at 8:30 pm, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told ANI.
CM Uddhav Thackeray will also hold a meeting today with the state officials over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting, scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm at CM's Varsha residence, is likely to be attended by some officials of the union health ministry as well.
Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday ordered fresh restrictions and night curfew timings from tomorrow, 3 April, 2021, in order to contain the spread of the virus.
According to the orders issued by Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner, bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days.
Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Thursday.
The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.
