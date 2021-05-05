Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is going to address the state at 8:30 pm today, according to the CMO notice.

The agenda for the address is not clear as of yet, however, it can focus on the Covid-19 situation of the state. Maharashtra has been under a strict lockdown-like scenario from 14th April to curb the surge in novel coronavirus cases. The lockdown, which was to end on 1 May, has been extended till 15 May.

Meanwhile, the state has been recording a slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days. Its capital city Mumbai has seen a significant dip in daily cases as the city has been recording over 2,000 cases.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections which took the state's case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said. Out of 891 deaths, 397 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest had taken place earlier but were reported on Tuesday, officials said.

As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092. The recovery rate of the state is 85.16 percent and case fatality rate is 1.49 percent. There are 6,41,910 active cases in Maharashtra as of now.

Mumbai reported 2,554 new cases and 62 deaths, which took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 6,61,175 and death toll to 13,434.





