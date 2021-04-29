Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which begins on May 1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conferencing on the inoculation drive later today, news agency ANI tweeted.

Amid the deadly second Covid-19 wave, the Centre has opened vaccination for all above 18 years of age from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Registration for the same started on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the Aarogya Setu app at 4 pm on 28 April.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive. This stock of vaccines which arrived on Wednesday night will be distributed only to the government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Covid Vaccination Centres and not be distributed to any private vaccination centres. The distribution process started on Thursday morning and all the government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional only post 12 pm.

"Good News Mumbai! We are receiving a fresh stock of Covishield tonight to be distributed only in government and MCGM hospitals/ centres (not private) tomorrow morning. So, all the government and MCGM CVCs will be functional but only post 12 pm," the BMC had tweeted on Wednesday.

India continued to report high Covid cases with over 3.6 lakh new coronavirus cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is biggest in a single-day since the onset of the pandemic.





