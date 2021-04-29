Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive. This stock of vaccines which arrived on Wednesday night will be distributed only to the government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Covid Vaccination Centres and not be distributed to any private vaccination centres. The distribution process started on Thursday morning and all the government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional only post 12 pm.