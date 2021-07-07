Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair two separate meetings on COVID-19 management today, news agency ANI reported.

He will meet with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID19 Task Force to take stock of the covid situation in the state.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair two separate meetings on COVID19 management with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID19 Task Force



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/WAMLQgDX4u — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total infection tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities.

The active cases have further declined to 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.