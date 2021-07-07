Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on Covid-19 management today1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on Covid-19 management today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on Covid-19 management today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair two separate meetings on COVID-19 management today, news agency ANI reported.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair two separate meetings on COVID-19 management today, news agency ANI reported.
He will meet with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID19 Task Force to take stock of the covid situation in the state.
He will meet with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID19 Task Force to take stock of the covid situation in the state.
Meanwhile, India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total infection tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities.
The active cases have further declined to 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!