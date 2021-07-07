Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on Covid-19 management today

Premium
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair two separate meetings on COVID-19 management today, news agency ANI reported.

He will meet with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID19 Task Force to take stock of the covid situation in the state.

Meanwhile, India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total infection tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities.

The active cases have further declined to 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections

