Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide on Covid-19 restrictions, says Rajesh Tope1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
- The state health minister said that the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.
JALNA : Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.
Tope further informed that the state's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide on the extent of restrictions after consulting the assessment submitted by the state task force and health department on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.
He pointed out in his speech that the state on Friday had detected 41,000 cases, and that there was no addition to the Omicron tally.
"Those having cough, fever etc, including children, must get themselves tested. Senior citizens with comorbidities and frontline health staff must go for the precautionary vaccine dose, the drive for which will begin on January 10," the minister said.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries. Omicron cases in the state reached 876.
