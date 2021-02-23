Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting today on Covid situation

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting today on Covid situation2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 09:50 AM IST
- CM Thackeray had earlier called the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra 'serious' and warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily Covid cases continue to rise in the next two weeks
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday will hold a meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials to review the coronavirus situation in the state, according to a report.
This comes a day after Maharashtra on Monday recorded a little over 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases after a sudden spike of over 6,000 cases since the last three days.
According to an official statement, with 5,210 new infections, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally rose to 21,06,094.
The state, which has witnessed an upsurge in coronavirus cases since 10 February -- reported 6,112 new infections on 19 February.
It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on 20 February and 21 February, respectively.
Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.
60% of Maha ministers have tested Covid+
With senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal testing positive for the killer virus on Monday, around 60% of ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government have contracted Covid-19 till now.
Apart from Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and Health Minister Rajesh Tope tested positive for Covid-19. Minister of State for School Education Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu tested positive for a second time.
CM Thackeray had earlier on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state amid a surge in cases. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.
"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Thackeray had called the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra 'serious' and warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily Covid cases continue to rise in the next two weeks.
In a virtual address, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily figures is a fresh wave of infections. He also warned people to follow Covid-19 protocols to avoid lockdown.
"Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," the CM said.
"Whether this is a second wave or not, we will understand this in the coming 8 to 15 days," Thackeray added.
