Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin. Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's COVID19 Task Force today.



"The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, the first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we're here to serve you!" Maharashtra environment minister and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali.

"After Diwali, on the basis of Covid positive cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with health department and the task force will take the decision to provide more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions." ANI quoted Rajesh Tope.

