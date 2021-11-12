Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent spine surgery and is in stable condition, said the CM's office in a statement on Friday.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the statement read.

He is expected to be discharged in two days.

Dr Ajit Desai and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj of Reliance Hospital carried out the surgery. Dr Ajit Desai is a cardiologist by profession and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

"The Chief Minister was in a stable condition during the operation and has now been shifted to his hospital ward after the operation. His condition is reported to be stable," read the official statement.

On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

In an official statement, Thackeray said that he has neglected his neck pain in his commitment to the government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I didn't even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

"The doctor advised me to get proper treatment for this pain and will stay in the hospital for two or three days and get the proper treatment," it added.

The chief minister further stated that it is very important for everyone to take two doses of Covid-19 vaccines. "All you need to do is go to the nearest centre and get vaccinated immediately to keep your life safe," he said.

Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

