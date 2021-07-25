Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-affected Chiplun in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected Chiplun in Ratnagiri district on Sunday. He met officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation.

The CM also interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers, and promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures", and added that he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane visited Taliye village in Raigad, the site of a massive landslide on Thursday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to submit a report on the damage caused by the rains. Rane said damaged houses would be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana after suggestions are taken from local residents.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar accompanied Rane. In the last 24 hours, one death was reported from Pune and one person was reported missing from Thane district, the state government said.

About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka.

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday with one more casualty reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said. So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, the government said in a statement.

