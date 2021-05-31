In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40 per cent, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 am to 11 am can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, the government said in an order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}