Amid surge in novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said Monday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "worried" about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He also informed that the numbers are increasing hence there will be a discussion with all officials.

"With the increase in the number of COVID19 cases, we will have to be more prepared. We will have to activate our Jumbo Covid centres which were active earlier," said Tope.

"Earlier we had a rule that only hospitals with 100+ beds can be given permission for vaccination but now vaccination can happen at hospitals with even 20+ beds," he added.

He also informed the reporters that amid the surge in cases, 85% cases are asymptomatic even as active virus cases in the state has reached 2.10 lakh.

"Cases are rising in metro cities like Pune, Mumbai. Around 3 lakh testing per million are being conducted in Pune," said the state health minister.

On the vaccination front, the minster informed that so far, the state government has vaccinated 45 lakh, people, while adding that every day 3 lakh people are being vaccinated.

"We are making arrangements so that people can get vaccinated at a place near to them," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said.

With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said.

The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

Maharashtra, along with Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India saw 46,951 new cases being registered in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases.





