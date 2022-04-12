Maharashtra: CNG price rises by 12/kg, PNG by 9.50/SCM. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MGL had on 31 March lowered the retail prices of CNG by ₹6/kg and for PNG by ₹3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3% from 13.5% effective 1 April.
The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has again hiked the prices of CNG and PNG by ₹5/kg and ₹4.50, effective Tuesday midnight. The city gas utility cited massive rise in input prices for the hike.
MGL had earlier on 6 April hiked the price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG by ₹7 and ₹5, respectively.
The company today announced a ₹5/kg hike in auto CNG to ₹72/kg and by ₹4.50 /SCM for domestic piped natural gas to ₹45.50/SCM in and around Mumbai.
It said from April 1, the Centre has increased the supply price of domestically-produced natural by 110%.
Further, the cost of re-gasified LNG, which is being blended to offset the shortfall in the availability of domestic gas for CNG and domestic PNG segments, is at historically high levels. This combination has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by MGL, it said.
The revised price of CNG is cheaper by 59 per cent over petrol 31 per cent cheaper than diesel, while domestic PNG is around 19 per cent cheaper than LPG, it added.
On 31 March, the utility had announced a steep reduction in the retail price of CNG by ₹6/kg and piped gas by ₹3.50/SCM, from 1 April after the state had lowered VAT on natural gas from 13.5% to 3%.
But that announcement came on the same day when the Centre jacked-up producers' price by a whopping 110% for the next six months beginning April 1 for domestically produced natural gas citing a spike in global energy rates.
The supply price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India rose to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from USD 2.90, and the rate for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to USD 9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from USD 6.13 per mmBtu.
