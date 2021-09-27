Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla station

Maharashtra: Coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla station

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra's Lonavala station while entering the platform, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway.

As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

"2 trolleys of rear 2 coaches ( 2nd and 3rd last ) of Indore- Daund special train derailed at Lonawala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injury are reported. Railway Relief van is reaching the spot shortly. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," the officials said.

Further details awaited.

