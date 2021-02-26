Maharashtra: Coaching centres in Latur asked to get students tested for Covid-19

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus infections, the Latur district administration has directed all private coaching centres and training institutes to get all their students tested for Covid-19 within five days.

The institutes have been asked to coordinate with the medical teams for the testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test).

Latur district collector Prithviraj BP on Thursday also urged such educational institutes in the district to follow and precautionary guidelines for curbing the spread of the virus.

A physical distance of 1.2 meters in the classroom should mandatorily be maintained among students, the directions said. In addition to this, hostels have been asked to allow a maximum of 50 students to stay at a time and not more than two students should stay in a single room there.

Janata curfew

The district administration had earlier said that 'Janata curfew' would be held on 27 and 28 February.

"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," Prithviraj had said. He also urged people not to leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.

In a separate address on social media, Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the two-day 'Janata curfew' announced by the district administration is meant to bring self-discipline among people.

"Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread," he said.

Cases in Latur

The infection count in Latur has reached 25,125. There are 460 active cases in the district.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 704 patients.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,702 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,29,821. Mumbai saw the biggest jump of more than 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in three months.

With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993.

A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367.

The number of active cases is now 64,260.





