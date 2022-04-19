Maharashtra: Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Maharashtra Energy Minister said there was no load-shedding in the state for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As many as 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal in Maharashtra, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Tuesday. Raut also said that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall with micro-level planning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many as 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal in Maharashtra, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Tuesday. Raut also said that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall with micro-level planning.
Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra Energy Minister said there was no load-shedding in the state for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent.
Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra Energy Minister said there was no load-shedding in the state for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent.
He added that state-run Mahagenco has set a target to generate 8000 MW electricity, while thermal power plants in the coastal region operate on imported coal, the ban on the import of which was recently lifted by the Centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that state-run Mahagenco has set a target to generate 8000 MW electricity, while thermal power plants in the coastal region operate on imported coal, the ban on the import of which was recently lifted by the Centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal," Raut further said.
"The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal," Raut further said.
Raut also met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to the neighbouring state.
Raut also met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to the neighbouring state.
According to reports, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has been allotted Gare Palma sector-2 coal block in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for which it has been seeking necessary approvals to start mining.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to reports, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has been allotted Gare Palma sector-2 coal block in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for which it has been seeking necessary approvals to start mining.