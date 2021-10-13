Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra colleges to re-open from October 20. Details here

Maharashtra colleges to re-open from October 20. Details here

Premium
The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority for Maharashtra colleges to re-open
2 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra government said students must be fully vaccinated in order to attend classroom sessions 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that all the colleges and universities in Maharashtra can conduct physical classes from October 20.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that all the colleges and universities in Maharashtra can conduct physical classes from October 20.

However, students must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the classroom sessions, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

However, students must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the classroom sessions, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

Physical classes in schools have already resumed for some classes earlier this month across the state. 

Physical classes in schools have already resumed for some classes earlier this month across the state. 

Schools and Colleges have been shut for over one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

Schools and Colleges have been shut for over one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority," Samant said.

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority," Samant said.

The minister stated that universities and colleges must offer online classes for those students who are unable to attend physical classes from October 20.

The minister stated that universities and colleges must offer online classes for those students who are unable to attend physical classes from October 20.

"Only the students who have taken both the doses can attend the classes. Those students who are yet to complete their vaccination against Covid-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges," he added.

"Only the students who have taken both the doses can attend the classes. Those students who are yet to complete their vaccination against Covid-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges," he added.

The decision related to how many students should attend a class would be taken after discussing the matter with the local authorities empowered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Every university should issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the colleges affiliated to it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Premium

Unitech issue: 30 Tihar prison officials suspended, two ...

Premium

Uttar Pradesh an emerging economy, has best investment ...

Premium

Coal crisis: Centre says no outage in Delhi on account ...

The decision related to how many students should attend a class would be taken after discussing the matter with the local authorities empowered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Every university should issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the colleges affiliated to it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Premium

Unitech issue: 30 Tihar prison officials suspended, two ...

Premium

Uttar Pradesh an emerging economy, has best investment ...

Premium

Coal crisis: Centre says no outage in Delhi on account ...

A proposal to allow college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will be submitted before the state chief secretary soon.

A proposal to allow college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will be submitted before the state chief secretary soon.

Those students who need to stay at the hostel will be intimated by their college administration. The colleges are supposed to discuss the issue with the officials of higher and technical education officials regarding the opening of hostels for students, he added.

Those students who need to stay at the hostel will be intimated by their college administration. The colleges are supposed to discuss the issue with the officials of higher and technical education officials regarding the opening of hostels for students, he added.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady decline in infection cases and fatalities over the past few days. On Tuesday, the state's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady decline in infection cases and fatalities over the past few days. On Tuesday, the state's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

Maharashtra government has been relaxing coronavirus-related gradually in phases as infections remain under control.

Maharashtra government has been relaxing coronavirus-related gradually in phases as infections remain under control.

The state government has also issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls and auditoriums from October 22. According to the standard operating procedure, cinema halls, theatres, and auditoriums will operate at not more than 50%.

The state government has also issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls and auditoriums from October 22. According to the standard operating procedure, cinema halls, theatres, and auditoriums will operate at not more than 50%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!