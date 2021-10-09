The administration in Maharashtra's Pune city has postponed the reopening of colleges, training institutes and coaching classes by a day, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had on Friday issued an order that colleges will reopen for offline classes from Monday with only those students and staffers who have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a revised notification, the PMC's additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade has stated that all colleges, coaching classes and training institutes will reopen from 12 October.

The civic body has decided to postpone the reopening by a day to give colleges and training institutes time to sanitise their premises and make arrangements in keeping with the coronavirus protocols.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,486 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 65,75,578 while 44 fatalities pushed the toll to 1,39,514, the health department said.

As many as 2,446 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 63,99,464, it said in a statement.

The state is now left with 33,006 active Covid-19 cases. With 1,42,647 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,00,57,326.

Mumbai city reported 510 new cases and three deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the number of cases to 7,48,195 and fatalities to 16,152, it said.

Mumbai division saw 978 cases and nine coronavirus fatalities. The overall number of cases in the Mumbai region now stands at 16,85,477 and the death toll at 35,344.

Nashik division reported 430 new cases including 340 cases in the Ahmednagar district alone. Pune division reported 779 cases, Kolhapur division 160, Aurangabad division 31, and the Latur division 85, the department said. Akola division reported 12 new cases and Nagpur division 11 cases.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.