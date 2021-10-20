Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Colleges, universities resume physical classes from today

Maharashtra: Colleges, universities resume physical classes from today

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 1,638 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,94,820.
As per the state government's directive, only fully vaccinated students are being allowed to attend the classroom sessions

Mumbai: After being closed for over one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities across Maharashtra resumed physical classes today. As per the state government's directive, only fully vaccinated students are being allowed to attend the classroom sessions. 

For those who cannot attend the physical classes in the wake of the fully vaccinated criteria, most colleges have made the provision of broadcasting live lectures or continuing with the online lectures facility.

Last week, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said all the colleges and universities in the state can conduct physical classes from October 20.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 1,638 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,94,820 and the toll to 1,39,865, while 2,791 patients recovered, a health department official earlier said. 

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 64,24,547, leaving the state with 26,805 active cases, the official said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.42 per cent, while the fatality rate was 2.12 per cent. 

