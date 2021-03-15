Maharashtra which is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases has seen various district administrations taking tough steps like night curfew, lockdowns and weekend lockdowns to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus or COVID-19

On Sunday, the state recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new Covid cases which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said.

Complete lockdown in Nagpur from today

Nagpur has imposed a 7-day complete lockdown from today, March 15. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had earlier said.

Night curfew imposed in Latur

The Latur district administration on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

According to the order released by the officials, all weekly markets will remain shut till March 31. However, emergency services have been exempted.

Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra

The other places in Maharashtra that have put restrictions due to covid-19 are Aurangabad, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Pune, Nanded, Thane, Palghar, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Lockdown in some parts of Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Uddhav Thackeray has ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols on their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, the CM said: "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions."

'We are very worried about Maharashtra': Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state. "We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

