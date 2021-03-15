Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Nagpur, night curfew in Latur as cases surge

Uddhav Thackeray has ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols on their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, the CM said: "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions."