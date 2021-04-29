Thorat's sugar cooperatives will also give the amount needed for the inoculation of 5,000 employees to the CMRF
The state Congress unit will make a donation of ₹5 lakh to the CMRF to be utilised for free vaccination
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said state minister and senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat will donate a year's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the free COVID-19 vaccination drive to be undertaken in the state.
In an official statement, the party said other Congress ministers and legislators will also contribute a month's salary towards the cause.