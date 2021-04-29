Subscribe
Maharashtra Cong ministers to donate salaries towards free COVID vaccine drive

Maharashtra Cong ministers to donate salaries towards free COVID vaccine drive

(Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST PTI

  • Thorat's sugar cooperatives will also give the amount needed for the inoculation of 5,000 employees to the CMRF
  • The state Congress unit will make a donation of 5 lakh to the CMRF to be utilised for free vaccination

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said state minister and senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat will donate a year's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the free COVID-19 vaccination drive to be undertaken in the state.

In an official statement, the party said other Congress ministers and legislators will also contribute a month's salary towards the cause.

Thorat's sugar cooperatives will also give the amount needed for the inoculation of 5,000 employees to the CMRF, the statement said.

The state Congress unit will make a donation of 5 lakh to the CMRF to be utilised for free vaccination, it was stated.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced its decision to inoculate citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 for free at state-run vaccination centres.

The state will have to bear an expenditure of 6,500 crore to vaccinate 5.71 crore citizens in this age group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

