Maharashtra: Congress leader Nana Patole claims BJP deceiving Marathas, OBCs on reservation issue

  • Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have different positions on the reservation issue

Livemint
Updated07:09 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole.
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole.(HT_PRINT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deceiving the Maratha community and Other Backward Classes (OBC) over reservations, alleged Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday.

The Congress leader also claimed that Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have different positions on the reservation issue, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Nana Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is deceiving the Maratha and OBC communities on reservations.

Also Read | Blow to Nitish Kumar! Patna HC annuls Bihar govt’s 65% reservation hike

"Bawankule says reservations above 50 per cent cannot be maintained. Fadnavis says reservations above 50 per cent can be given. There are two different opinions on the reservation issue among BJP leaders. They should clarify their exact stance," said Patole.

Patole added that the Patna High Court's decision has made it clear that reservations above 50 per cent will not hold, therefore, the true face of the BJP is exposed due to the different positions of Bawankule and Fadnavis.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh bats for Muslim reservation

"Conducting a caste-wise census through social, economic, and educational surveys and removing the 50 per cent limit is the only solution to the reservation issue," the Congress leader said.

He further added that since the BJP is in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, it should start a caste-wise census to do justice to quota demands.

Speaking to ANI, Patole said that their stand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is at the Centre and they must start doing a caste-based census immediately.

"Had we come to power and Rahul Gandhi been the PM, we would have started doing a caste-based census to resolve reservation issues related to Maratha, Dhangar tribals and others to give them justice," ANI quoted Patole as saying.

Also Read | ’Won’t let Dalit, Adivasi, OBC reservations go to Muslims in my lifetime’: PM

OBC activists end 10-day fast

Meanwhile, activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare – who had launched the indefinite fast on June 13 as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas should get reservation in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category – on Saturday ended their hunger strike over the demand that OBC quota should not be diluted after meeting a Maharashtra government delegation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra: Congress leader Nana Patole claims BJP deceiving Marathas, OBCs on reservation issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue